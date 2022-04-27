...Elevated to Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions with
low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained winds
of 10 to 25 mph with occasional gusts at 20 to 25 mph possible.
Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, southern Nebraska
Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning is
discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
Memorial ceremony set for lunchtime today to honor fallen workers
CHEYENNE – On Workers' Memorial Day, Thursday, April 28, community members will gather on the steps of the Wyoming State Capitol to honor workers who lost their lives and livelihoods due to workplace injury or illness.
The Workers’ Memorial Day Remembrance will begin at noon with comments from leaders speaking to raise awareness about workplace safety and other issues facing Wyoming workers and their families. At approximately 12:20 p.m., the bells of St. Mary’s Cathedral will toll for each worker who died on the job in 2020.
In 2020, Wyoming suffered 35 workplace fatalities. While slightly lower than the state’s 2014 record of 37 deaths, this number has remained consistently high, giving Wyoming one of the worst workplace fatality rates in the country, the highest in 2020, with a rate of 13 deaths per 100,000 workers.
Families, community members, state leaders, policymakers, union members and workers are invited to gather and join in remembering the workers lost and reinvigorating a statewide commitment to improving workplace safety across Wyoming.
The event is sponsored by the Wyoming State AFL-CIO and the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association.