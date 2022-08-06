CHEYENNE – The leader of a local clinic hopes establishing a walk-in facility for mental health care will help fill in some gaps in Wyoming.

After being in the mental health and social work field for 20 years, Emily Loos, the CEO of LIV Health, called the concept of a mental health urgent care facility “a no-brainer.” She said she got the idea after listening to a radio report about a psychiatrist who decided to open up his office hours to accommodate his patients’ needs.

