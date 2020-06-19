CHEYENNE – Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has announced its plan to open a new branch in Cheyenne either later this year or early next year, adding to the company’s already-strong presence in the community.
The credit union will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for the new branch, which will be located near Lowe’s across from Frontier Mall. The branch will be the credit union’s third location in the Cheyenne community.
Meridian Trust Executive Vice President Bryan Thomas said the location will fit into the company’s strategic plan, which has seen Meridian Trust add locations in Colorado and Nebraska in recent years.
“As we were looking at opportunities in this market, from a location and growth standpoint, we looked at the north location to serve all areas of the Cheyenne community,” Thomas said.
Construction is slated to begin in late June or early July, Thomas said, and the credit union expects construction to be completed by late 2020 or early 2021. The location could bring a few jobs to the area, as it is expected to require seven to eight positions.
The new location will also include some technological upgrades, such as two Interactive Teller Machines. Unlike with a normal ATM, the machines allow customers to talk with a teller to make requests and ask certain questions.
Meridian Trust, which was founded in Cheyenne in 1954, currently has two local locations, one on Warren Avenue and another on East Lincolnway. The credit union has expanded substantially since its founding, with locations in Lander, Jackson, Rawlins, Casper and Rock Springs, along with two out-of-state spots.
Given its deep roots in Wyoming, Thomas said bringing a new location to Cheyenne, especially amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, was “critically important.”
“The biggest thing is that our focus is finding financial security, health and wealth to the communities that we serve, with Cheyenne being the foundation of where we started,” he said.