CHEYENNE – Cheyenne residents, business owners and other stakeholders are invited to participate in a community update and survey by the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The purpose is to provide a progress report on the transportation project since the last round of public engagement in November 2019, and to allow the public to weigh in on the Connect 2045 goals.
The survey will also allow the public to consider how money is spent on the transportation system, and to offer project ideas to improve how we collectively move around Cheyenne.
The Community Update is completely virtual and can be accessed any time until Thursday, May 21, at https://www.plancheyenne.org/.