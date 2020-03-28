CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization is looking for the public’s input in several areas.
Is there an intersection that you see as problematic? Do you see an opportunity to make an improvement to the region’s overall transportation system? If so, spend some time on MPO’s Interactive Community Map detailing your concerns and suggestions.
The Community Map is online at: www.cheyennecity.org/Map. The Community Map is easy to navigate and allows you to upload comments and pictures to identify your concerns, suggestions, praises or suggestions directly on the map, according to a news release.
Also, take some time to answer MPO’s Community Survey. The Community Survey asks questions about how you choose to travel around the Cheyenne region, your experience traveling around Cheyenne, and existing barriers that hinder you from using various means of transportation. The Community Survey can be found online at www.cheyennecity.org/survey.
Data collection will end April 20. This data collection is part of the Connect 2045 Plan Cheyenne update, which will update the Long Range Transportation Plan for all modes of travel, including car, bike, pedestrian, transit and freight. Connect 2045 is the plan for the city of Cheyenne and the community surrounding the city. All residents of the city and county are encouraged to participate.
For more information, visit www.plancheyenne.org.