CHEYENNE – A 29-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced Thursday to three to five years in prison for his involvement in the shooting of three people here a decade ago.
Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers sentenced Eduardo Reyes-Mejia, who had pleaded no contest, during a virtual hearing Thursday morning.
Reyes-Mejia was 19 at the time that he opened fire and wounded three people at a private residence in Cheyenne. Erik Linares-Cuevas, who pleaded no contest to aggravated assault in connection with the incident in 2011, identified Reyes-Mejia as the shooter.
Reyes-Mejia, who is likely to face deportation now that he has received his sentence, was not arrested for his involvement in the crime until April of this year for reasons that were not immediately clear Thursday. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and bodily injury.
“He is, by all objective measures, a great spouse and father,” Reyes-Mejia’s lawyer, Mitch Guthrie, told Rogers prior to sentencing. “He was involved in a shooting at a very young age, the circumstance of which were tragic and unfortunate. The real shame here is that he is of Mexican descent and is not a United States citizen. … It does seem probable that he will be deported.”
Speaking through a Spanish-English language interpreter, Reyes-Mejia told Rogers that he “is sorry for the situation that happened earlier. I was very young. But I have worked hard to change to be a good person who takes care of my family.”
“I would like to be given the opportunity to work and show my family that everything I’m doing is for them,” he said.
Rogers said that after reviewing the facts in the case, she can see how the state would have had a difficult time bringing the case to trial, especially because witnesses who identified Reyes-Mejia as the shooter could not be located.
Nonetheless, Rogers expressed concern about allowing him to serve three years of supervised probation, which the state recommended as part of Reyes- Mejia’s plea agreement.
“How is this in the best interest of justice?” she asked the lawyers involved in the case.
“This is a very violent crime with a victim who was reported to have received multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, abdomen and extremities,” Rogers said. “It seems like a horrific incident, and I’m a little bit surprised the state is recommending probation under those circumstances.”
Rogers did not accept the state’s recommendation for probation and instead sentenced Reyes-Mejia to prison.
Also Thursday in Laramie County District Court:
Judge Rogers declined to reduce the $5,000 bond of Ezequiel Vasquez, a Cheyenne man who was arrested in March for pistol whipping another person.
Vasquez’s lawyers argued that, if released, he would seek substance abuse treatment, in addition to working as a contractor. However, prosecutors argued that Vasquez has been involved in a number of violent activities through the years, including kidnapping and a recent scuffle in jail.
“I have a hard time with the representation that Mr. Vasquez is not a danger to the community,” Rogers said, noting that Vasquez is also facing other charges related to driving violations, including interference with a peace officer. “When I look at the bond of $5,000, I think that’s actually generous.”