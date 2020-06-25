CHEYENNE – Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor and Microsoft TechSpark have expanded their partnership beyond northeast Wisconsin and Detroit to bring gener8tor’s gBETA program to startups in Wyoming.
gBETA is a free, seven-week accelerator program for local, early stage companies, currently offered in 21 markets across the US.
Starting in this fall, the gBETA program will be offered twice a year, co-located with the Array School of Technology and Design. Each program will include free one-on-one office hours and public Lunch & Learn sessions for the Cheyenne entrepreneurial community. More information about the program is available at www.gbetastartups.com/cheyenne.
gBETA is designed to help startups gain early customer traction on their product or idea, according to a news release. It will also help establish and execute on metrics that make them competitive applicants for full-time, equity-based accelerators or seed investment. Participants receive intensive and individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors.
Microsoft TechSpark Manager Dennis Ellis said, “Like so many communities, we have faced crisis after crisis in the past few months and there is a critical need to create jobs and opportunities for our people to build new skills. The gener8tor program has created many successes in other regions, and I am excited to see it take shape in Cheyenne. Through TechSpark, one of the areas we focus on is to learn about regional challenges and identify ways in which technology can help. gener8tor’s continued ingenuity is an incredible resource, and I share my excitement with our community as they establish roots in our town.”
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Microsoft to offer the gBETA program to startups in Wyoming,” said Abby Taubner, Partner at gener8tor. “The opportunity to build next-generation technology and infrastructure that drew Microsoft to Cheyenne has convinced us that this is the place to help build technology startups.”
gBETA Cheyenne is held twice per year, with only five Wyoming-based companies accepted per cohort to ensure a high level of individualized attention. gBETA works with companies across all industries and business models. The gener8tor team will be hiring a director to lead the program, and interested candidates can apply at www.gener8tor.com/careers.