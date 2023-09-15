Mid-century modern house receives Dubois Award for historic preservation

CHEYENNE – When Don Herrold first saw the house, he knew it would be a winner.
“I brought it to the board, and they immediately said, ‘that’s our Dubois Award,’” the member of the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board said Friday.
Every year, the board gives out the Dubois Award to honor historic homes where owners have maintained much of the original features.
It has never been awarded to a mid-century modern style home until this year. This makes it the youngest house to ever receive the award, thanks to the efforts of homeowner Carol McDonald.
As you approach the house overlooking the corner of 19th Street and Rayor Avenue, you’ll be struck by the clean, chiseled lines that define the structure. Walking up the concrete steps, under the oblong overhangs and through the front door of the house, you’ll feel like you’re stepping back in time.
“The home is really well preserved,” Herrold said. “It takes you back to the 1950s.”
The terrazzo floors cleanly meet the popping colors of the walls surrounding the open floor plan. Baseboards are recessed into the wall for a smooth, simple transition. Muted curves and minimalist interior design – all staples of the popular style of the time – can be seen as you explore the space.
Enamel steel cabinets line the walls of the kitchen, featuring an original KitchenAid dishwasher.
In the living room, you’ll be met with a signature piece of the era: a wall of glass windows spanning two stories, creating a sensation of feeling outdoors and indoors simultaneously.
It has been McDonald’s goal to preserve and maintain this historic house since she moved in six years ago.
“It’s kind of a new interest in historic preservation circles,” Herrold said, “but well worth preserving.”
The house will be open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1714 E. 19th St.
It's known as the Abraham Fox house after the original owners, Abraham H. and Edith Fox, who were the proprietors of the Firebird Motor Motel in Cheyenne.
Since construction in 1956, there have been only four other owners. CHPB said the house has been well maintained and still features much of the original finishing, including flooring, wall coverings, bathroom tile and fixtures.
“The owners have done a wonderful job of maintaining and rebuilding the historic nature of the property,” Herrold said.
McDonald has lived in older houses before, but never one quite like this.
She recently replaced a newer toilet with a vintage one that matched the era and the style. It’s a green toilet to match the green sink and green bathtub, surrounded by yellow walls and yellow tile.
“I wouldn’t put anything in unless I could get an original version of it,” McDonald said.
Mid-century modern is her favorite era. Every bathroom and bedroom in the house is a different color.
She lives in the house with her boyfriend and four cats. One of her cats, Wade, is named after the house’s architect: Wade Porter Jr.
With a passion for maintaining and respecting the history of the house, McDonald said it’s not always easy.
“Houses like this are disappearing. People are remodeling them. Original kitchens and bathrooms are not that easy to find anymore.”
With the open house, McDonald and Herrold are hoping to showcase some of the history that is preserved from that era in Cheyenne.
“It’s an interesting house for people to see, even if they’re not fans of mid-century modern architecture,” McDonald said, “simply because the house is a time capsule.”
