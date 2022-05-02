BUFFALO — At Clear Creek Middle School last month, roughly students crammed into a classroom and began stacking the room’s tables in front of the locked door.
Under the direction of TAC*ONE Consulting trainer Joe Deedon, the students moved efficiently in groups of two and four, picking up the tables and arranging them to create a layered barricade.
Deedon then instructed the students to grab all the classroom’s chairs and add them to the barricade, providing extra layers of protection.
While the students were having fun with their friends showing off their table-lifting strength, they were actually learning how to build a barricade — one of three main tenets of the student-focused active-shooter training that had brought TAC*ONE to Johnson County School District No. 1.
“We’re not traumatizing kids, we’re giving them options, we’re exposing them to some things so that if something happens, they can quickly react when there’s not an adult around playing quarterback,” Deedon said during a staff training on April 18.
Throughout the remainder of the week, staff and students across the district went through trainings with Deedon and fellow trainer Rich Krantz to learn how to effectively build a barricade and to learn the two other tenets of the training — evacuate and fight.
At Meadowlark Elementary School, the training on April 19 primarily focused on evacuation, with the trainers instructing the students to be quiet like “ninjas” while following their teacher’s hand signals to get to safety as a group.
Deedon told all of the kindergarten-12th grade students and staff he worked with throughout the week that it’s important to calmly evacuate and not just run. Running, he said, can suggest having no plan, whereas an evacuation contains calculated moves to reach safety.
“There’s been several shootings lately, because they’ve been happening in the open environments, to where people got caught just blindly running and that’s the last steps they take,” Deedon said at the staff training.
At Buffalo High School and later at Clear Creek, the students also learned to fight in case it ever became necessary. To help the students practice, Deedon dressed in tactical gear and brandished a fake gun while groups of students tackled and trapped his limbs.
At the middle school, students were told to only help tackle a threat if a teacher or another adult requested the help, while at BHS, the students were taught to fight in groups of four by themselves to stop a person, if necessary.
Deedon spoke of recent shootings — such as the incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018 — where the shooter had pulled the fire alarm to get kids out of class.
In that situation, Deedon said, a lockdown that many students were accustomed to couldn’t help them, but if they had known how to safely evacuate, they might have been saved.
Lockdown drill
Johnson County Superintendent Charles Auzqui, who was present for all student and staff trainings, said he felt that providing options was the most important part, especially for the district’s older students who had been through traditional lockdown drills in the past.
A lockdown drill typically instructs students to turn off classroom lights, shut window blinds and sit behind desks or in the corner of the classroom not visible from a doorway window.
“Empowering people is probably our No. 1 thing that came out of this,” he told the Bulletin. “Coming back to that, you know, you want to evacuate, barricade or fight, but there’s no clear decision; it just is based on where you’re at and what you’re doing.”
Law enforcement officers with the Buffalo Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Game and Fish Department participated in their own half-day training at the end of the week.
Throughout the half-day training, shell casings from simunitions — a non-lethal marking ammunition — increasingly littered the floor of the high school as officers and mock school shooters traded shots from simulation pistols and rifles both in the hallway and inside a classroom on the school’s first floor.
The officers worked alone, and in pairs, sweeping the hallways and checking the classrooms in an effort to locate the mock shooter.
Reactions
The majority of students and staff the Bulletin interviewed were positive about the training and seemed to appreciate having more response options than a traditional lockdown drill.
Deedon, throughout the training, was open that this isn’t meant to be the prevention piece of the puzzle.
“We know about the prevention, we know about the tip lines, anti-bullying classes, we get it,” Deedon said at the staff training. “But there’s still got to be a response, right?”
While Auzqui said that he believes this training is invaluable for students and staff, that prevention piece is also crucial to potentially stop shootings before they begin.
Auzqui said that, because of the training, the district’s emergency response management plan is being revised, but that the district’s system when a potential threat is reported remains effective.
“If a student brings it to a staff member, the staff member has the responsibility to report that to administration, and then their responsibility is to make sure if it was a viable threat or not,” Auzqui said. “And if it’s something viable, then you get the local law enforcement involved.”
If threats are determined to be viable, which Auzqui said primarily means looking at the evidence available, parents will also be kept in the loop.
On top of threat assessment, prevention in Johnson County means focusing more on school security, Auzqui said, with the district looking into upgrading and expanding its security camera systems and preparing to roll out an updated building visitor system called Verkada.
That system would be able to quickly background check visitors and keep a log of who has visited buildings in the district.