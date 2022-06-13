Omar Mandeel has been hired by the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust as conservation and stewardship associate, the nonprofit organization announced on June 3. He previously worked on international development, conservation and environmental issues, “including renewable energy projects in Colombia and soil conservation/sustainable agriculture in sub-Saharan Africa,” according to his new employer.
At its annual spring conference in Laramie, the University of Wyoming Extension recognized 2021 award recipients, the UW Extension organization announced this past week.
Megan Brittingham, a Goshen County 4-H educator, got the Jim Debree Excellence in Extension Award. This is the Extension’s highest honor, and it cited “her outstanding performance, leadership and professionalism.”
Joddee Jacobson, who is the Natrona County 4-H youth development educator, received the Newer Employee Award. This goes to people with “excellent performance” and who have worked for the Extension for no more than six years. “During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, her dedication and ability to think outside the box ensured that 4-H participants didn’t have to miss out on the annual county fair,” the award announcement said.
Scott Cotton, David Keto, Kristi Hansen, John Hewlett and Jennifer Thompson have been members of the Agriculture and Horticulture Online Convention 2021 Coordination team, and now they are getting the Creative Excellence Recognition Award. “Faced with a global pandemic,” they “leapt into action, designing a multi-day web-based conference.”