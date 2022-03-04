...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County...Laramie County to include
Wheatland...Chugwater...Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
CHEYENNE – A bill that would allow Wyoming military members who are discharged solely based on refusing a COVID-19 vaccine to be considered honorably discharged passed Friday on second reading in the Senate.
House Bill 82, “Military discharge and benefits,” is sponsored by Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne. She said in testimony before the House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee Feb. 22 that she began considering sponsoring the legislation after President Joe Biden announced that he would be requiring COVID-19 vaccines for federal employees, including the military, last September.
“There was a quote from the Army spokesman lieutenant colonel in the Army Times that ... ‘refusal could result in court martial,'” Wilson said. “We are not in charge of what the federal government does, but we can affect what happens in Wyoming.”
The bill, she said, is not directed at whether anyone supports vaccines but solely seeks to restore benefits to Wyoming veterans that could be revoked if a discharge was deemed punitive based solely on vaccine refusal.
The bill will be heard one more time in the Senate.