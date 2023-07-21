CHEYENNE — F.E. Warren Air Force Base has long been intertwined with the formation and successful execution of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
It’s not uncommon for a military installation to remain isolated from its adjacent city — the two locations functioning as islands of their own, only occasionally interacting. This extends to a base’s involvement with residents, as well.
This is not the case for F.E. Warren.
On the contrary, Col. John Hundley, military liaison to the CFD General Committee, expressed that the military continues to play an important role in the event, with military leaders making it a goal to interact with the community as frequently as possible.
“There’s a longstanding community partnership between the base and the city,” Hundley said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday. “CFD stood up in 1897, and the military was there. We have been involved from the beginning. The military was part of Cheyenne Frontier Days, and in the case of 1897, we fired the cannon that started the first Cheyenne Frontier Day.”
To say F.E. Warren has a rich history is not hyperbole.
Having been founded as a calvary outpost, Fort D.A. Russell, in 1867, F.E. Warren is the oldest active military base in the country. It’s older than Wyoming itself, which gained statehood in 1890.
Hundley also notes that, in these early iterations of the now 10-day event, it was servicemen of F.E. Warren that were involved with the horsemanship of CFD. Even today, military leaders serve as the grand marshal for Cheyenne Frontier Day parades and Fort D.A. Russell Days, held today through Sunday on the base, invites the public to explore the military history of the event firsthand.
The primary motivation behind military involvement is to remain connected to Cheyenne residents. Most are aware of the base, and many might know someone who’s stationed there, but how often are residents interacting with or, in the case of Fort D.A. Russell Days, exploring the everyday lives and duties of airmen?
Airmen will be posted near the main gate of Frontier Park on July 24 for Military Monday. The event is an opportunity that allows for those visiting the rodeo to meet with airmen and interact with equipment and vehicles.
This, along with the demonstrations held during Fort D.A. Russell Days, also functions as a valuable recruiting tool.
“We really want to get out front, and that’s one of our Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s top priorities is recruiting and retainment,” he said. “That’s a way that we can do that, we can interact with the public. Those people that are interested in the military, we give them actually very high-performing individuals they get to interact with.
“They get to see something they probably wouldn’t normally see. And then we get to have that conversation with them about what military life is like.”
While the prominence of CFD is a significant recruitment and publicity tool for F.E. Warren, the relationship goes both ways. Airmen stationed at F.E. Warren often find their way into roles as repeat volunteers at the rodeo, sometimes returning to Cheyenne from their current duty stations elsewhere in the United States.
Veterans are represented among leadership as well, with Operations Committee chairman Brian Rico, Public Relations Committee chairman Mike Smith and Parades Committee chairman Jim VanCise all having served.
There are many more veterans among the volunteer ranks, though Col. Hundley said that there aren’t any statistics on the count. Among them, however, is Jim McDonnell, who spent Thursday afternoon helping unload a World War II tank on base for Fort D.A. Russell Days.
McDonnell was active-duty Air Force before joining the Air National Guard in 1995. It wasn’t until 2001 that he decided to get involved in CFD.
“I was just a traditional Guardsman, so it was the one weekend a month, two weeks a year,” McDonnell said in a phone interview. “I still belonged to something greater than me, but it wasn’t like it was when I was active-duty. When I was looking around trying to find something like that, before I went full-time in the Guard, I found CFD, and that was being a part of something bigger.”
Having retired from the Air National Guard in 2016, McDonnell stepped into a more active role in CFD preparation, overseeing Fort D.A. Russell Days for a period of time. He also played a part as a liaison between Fort D.A. Russell Days and CFD — two entities that aren’t technically linked, despite occurring simultaneously.
He stepped away from the role last year but still helps oversee some of the organizational aspects from a teaching perspective. Volunteering isn’t something he’s likely to step away from anytime soon, considering the good friends and lasting experiences that it’s brought him.
It “filled the gap” that he was experiencing in his life, and now, his focus turns to helping the community understand that the relationship between F.E. Warren and Cheyenne is a “symbiotic” one.
CFD conveys this unique connection, but it’s one that extends beyond the event.
“The struggles of one are the struggles of the other, and I’m not 100% sure that the civilian population completely gets that,” he said. “There’s around 6,000 Air Force stationed at F.E. Warren, plus all of their associated families, plus the Army National Guard that’s on base here, plus the Air National Guard, plus the Navy Reserves, plus the Veterans Affairs.
“Most of the people in Cheyenne are, have been or have family that is military.”