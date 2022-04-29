...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Military May to kick off with monthly luncheon honoring local units
CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is kicking off Military May on Friday, May 6, at 11:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 6 with its May luncheon.
The luncheon will begin with the proclamation of May as Military Appreciation Month, and will welcome Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lutton as the event’s keynote speaker.
Lutton is commander of the 20th Air Force, Air Force Global Strike Command, F.E. Warren Air Force Base. As a career space and missile officer, Lutton is responsible for more than 12,000 airmen providing nuclear global strike and nuclear weapons sustainment for the U.S. Air Force. He has commanded the Air Force's only group providing initial training for the nation's space and intercontinental ballistic missile operations and air launched cruise missile maintenance forces. Lutton has also served as a weapons officer in the 32nd Air Operations Group and served in Operation Allied Force.
During the Military May luncheon, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce will present the Cheyenne Trophy. The Cheyenne Trophy is presented annually to men and women of the United States Armed Forces whose mission accomplishment, patriotism, off-duty volunteerism and community involvement have made a significant contribution resulting in a positive impact to the city of Cheyenne and its residents.
The selected units are:
Air Force 90th Missile Wing: 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron
Wyoming Air National Guard: 243rd Air Traffic Control Squadron
Wyoming Army National Guard: 115th Field Artillery Brigade
“Every May, we take a moment to celebrate our men and women in uniform who serve our great nation.” Dale Steenbergen, Cheyenne Chamber President and CEO, said in a news release. “Not only is it a privilege for us to celebrate their involvement within our cities, it is important to remember that the military is one of the biggest economic drivers for southeast Wyoming. We thank all who strive to better our communities and ensure our freedoms.”