CHEYENNE – On Monday, June 8, Simon Contractors will begin the mill and overlay of 20th Street from Evans Avenue to Bent Avenue.
Phase one will begin at Evans and extend through Capitol Avenue. Phase two will immediately follow, from Capitol through Bent. There will be various lane closures, but at least one lane of travel will be open at all times, and business accesses will be maintained, according to a news release from the city of Cheyenne.
The expected project duration is approximately two weeks, weather permitting.