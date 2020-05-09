CHEYENNE – Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting this year’s milling and paving season Monday in various locations around Laramie County.
Beginning in Pine Bluffs, crews will be milling each end of three sections of roadway on Wyoming Highway 213 (mile markers 7.1-7.6) and WYO 214 (mm 3-3.6 and mm 5.8-6.3). Laydown paving will start in those areas immediately after and will last approximately one week.
Starting Tuesday, crews will be milling the ends of two sections of WYO 211 (mm 23.4-24 and mm 18.5-18.7), a section of WYO 219/Yellowstone Road (mm 5.1-4.5) and a section of Lincolnway/U.S. Highway 30 east of the Pershing Boulevard intersection (mm 366.3-366.6) in Cheyenne.
Crews will then begin paving around Cheyenne in the reverse order of the milling operation, starting with U.S. 30.
Motorists driving through these areas during the next few weeks should slow down and obey any traffic control measures in place, including lane closures and flaggers.
All milling and paving schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather conditions.