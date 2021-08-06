CHEYENNE – A lucky WyoLotto player lassoed $1 million during the Aug. 5 drawing for Cowboy Draw.

WyoLotto officials are now on the lookout for that player holding the winning ticket.

The Cowboy Draw jackpot had grown to $1,086,437, and was won by someone who purchased a ticket Aug. 2 at the Common Cents, located at 1907 S. Douglas Highway in Gillette. The winning numbers were 4, 23, 43, 44 and 45.

The last time Cowboy Draw was over a million dollars was October 2020. That jackpot rose to more than $2.25 million and was hit by one winner from Rock Springs.

Since Cowboy Draw launched in March 2015, more than 2.6 million winners have taken home over $49.2 million in winnings.

