...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Saturday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Includes much of Southeast Wyoming except for Goshen county
which includes the town of Torrington and eastern Laramie county
which includes the town of Pine Bluffs.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Saturday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Millionaire club has new member, thanks to Cowboy Draw
CHEYENNE – A lucky WyoLotto player lassoed $1 million during the Aug. 5 drawing for Cowboy Draw.
WyoLotto officials are now on the lookout for that player holding the winning ticket.
The Cowboy Draw jackpot had grown to $1,086,437, and was won by someone who purchased a ticket Aug. 2 at the Common Cents, located at 1907 S. Douglas Highway in Gillette. The winning numbers were 4, 23, 43, 44 and 45.
The last time Cowboy Draw was over a million dollars was October 2020. That jackpot rose to more than $2.25 million and was hit by one winner from Rock Springs.
Since Cowboy Draw launched in March 2015, more than 2.6 million winners have taken home over $49.2 million in winnings.