CHEYENNE — In Laramie County, the issues facing unhoused people are intertwined with a broad lack of mental health resources. Many of the unhoused people in Cheyenne — and across the state — are in need of some kind of mental health intervention, officials say.
“Many of the calls (regarding unhoused people) that officers respond to involve a person who struggles with drug addiction,” Cheyenne Police Department Public Information Officer Alexandra Farkas said. “Our officers who have received special training in this area believe that substance abuse can be a means of masking or ineffectively self-medicating for mental health or emotional health issues.”
Since the beginning of June, 39 of the 175 people arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office or Wyoming Highway Patrol were unhoused, according to booking sheets obtained by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Many times, these people are picked up on misdemeanor charges, like failure to appear in court and failure to pay court fees.
“The officers know a lot of these individuals on sight,” said CPD Chief Mark Francisco. “There’s basically two ways (the police will arrest unhoused people), they may know them on sight and just happen to know that they have a court summons or ... maybe a citizen has called the police in response to some activity. When we encounter them and check them for warrants, they become apparent that way. It’s not really a priority.”
Chance Walkama, Laramie County’s undersheriff, said the increase in this type of arrest is likely due to a backlog of cases dating back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everything kind of shut down, and there’s a huge gap and just a pileup of warrants,” he said. “Now those people are coming to jail — we’re open, doing business as normal — so that’s why you’re seeing (a lot of) failure to appear, failure to pay and failure to comply.”
Law enforcement and the staff at Cheyenne’s main homeless shelter both say their respective organizations are spread thin, attempting to address the unserved needs of Cheyenne’s unhoused and severely mentally ill.
“The folks that stay here, the majority of them suffer from some kind of untreated mental illness,” said Robin Bocanegra, executive director of Cheyenne’s COMEA House and Resource Center. “They suffer from severe substance use, they’re not getting medication because they don’t have insurance.”
Bocanegra said that on the occasions when staff at the shelter needs to call the police on someone, law enforcement usually tries to de-escalate the situation.
“Unless they really act out in front of the police officers, (police) try and just have a conversation with them and ask them to leave,” she said. “It’s not often that they make an arrest. Because what good does it do?”
Bocanegra clarified that many of the people staying at COMEA move on to find a job and are able to get back on their feet.
“A large percentage of the folks that come here — if they have the capabilities — get a job, save up their money and get the heck out of here,” Bocanegra said. “It’s the ones who really struggle with mental health issues, substance use issues or physical disabilities that don’t seem to break the cycle, you know? They’re stuck.”
Bocanegra and Francisco both say the CPD usually won’t arrest an unhoused person unless they’re causing a serious disturbance or committing a crime.
In rare cases, Bocanegra said, officers may arrest unhoused people in particularly cold months to prevent them from freezing to death.
“I’ve had officers say to me, especially in the wintertime, ‘I don’t really want to arrest this guy, but if I arrest him, at least he’s in out of the cold and he’s safe,’” she said.
This means many holding cells in the Laramie County jail can get crowded, with unhoused people (officially called transients) arrested on misdemeanor charges, people in long-term isolation due to severe mental illness and anyone else who’s been arrested.
Only a few of the people experiencing severe mental illness can be taken to the state hospital in Evanston for care. Chief Deputy Perry Rockvam said, for the few that do qualify, wait times mean that transfers can take up to a year.
“We have 68 people that we’re holding that are either severely mentally ill or are under psychiatric evaluation,” he said.
As of June, that made up approximately one-third of the jail’s population.
One inmate has been held in a holding cell — without any time outside or exposure to sunlight — for over a year awaiting transport to the state hospital for mental health treatment.
“He needs transition — to be in a hospital, not to be in a jail,” Walkama said. “Medical and other facilities in the state of Wyoming don’t have what we have. They don’t have the contracts that we have or the expenses we have. ... Because of how complex this is, we need to have a provider on call, a PhD, a couple physician’s assistants and psychiatric nurses to help us deal with this.”
Despite all this effort, and being one of the best-equipped jails for mental health or addiction intervention in the state, Walkama said the burden should not fall on law enforcement to provide the help that these people need.
“It’s a county cost, because there’s no other resources for folks. They don’t belong here, in general,” he said.
Without an adequate mental health treatment center in the state, both law enforcement and COMEA have to expand the scope of their jobs to fit the needs of unhoused people in Cheyenne.
COMEA, apart from giving people without a home a place to stay, has become a safety net for people in need of mental health interventions.
“I blame our social services system,” Bocanegra said. “You have to have insurance to get any kind of help. We can send people to the hospital, we can send people anywhere, and they’re released immediately. So who’s responsible?”
According to data provided to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak, the total number of distinct people with no address held in the Laramie County jail increased by 77.8% from 2021 to 2022.
In one recent instance, Kozak said, there weren’t enough holding cells for everyone arrested on a particular day, leading to two individuals being placed in a cell together. Eventually, the two got into an altercation. He said this wouldn’t have happened if they didn’t need to keep mentally ill people in holding indefinitely.
To combat this situation, the sheriff’s office is retrofitting one wing of the jail specifically for people in need of mental health treatment.
“We have no place to even motivate them to change their behavior,” Rockvam said. “This will be for those people that are in need of special treatment, suicidal or might have something else going on that needs more careful attention.”
While this would help make extra space in holding for other people, Rockvam said this problem should not fall on the backs of law enforcement.
“It’s very complex, we’re running a medical clinic, a restaurant, a hotel, and we’re running a mental health center,” he said.
The sheriff’s office expects to have the project done by the end of the year. The wing is expected to house 16 distinct cells for men and a separate wing, with slightly fewer cells, for women.
“The state is definitely letting local sheriffs down,” Kozak said. “The state is responsible for this, and they’re not taking care of what they should be doing. It’s costing local taxpayers when it should be the state.”
Without a major shift in how the state allocates its resources, law enforcement, the staff at the Laramie County jail and the people at COMEA all experience institutional pressure to fill the gaps in Wyoming’s social services.
“It’s gonna get worse before it gets better if people don’t have access to care,” Bocanegra said.