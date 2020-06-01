CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee announced Monday, June 1, that Miss Frontier Bailey Bishop and her Lady-in-Waiting Savannah Messenger will continue their roles into 2021 for the 125th celebration.
On May 27, CFD officials announced the annual event, known as the “Daddy of 'em All,” will not take place this year, which would have been the 124th celebration.
“While I am saddened that we will not be having Cheyenne Frontier Days this year, I understand the importance of keeping our community safe and healthy," Bishop said in a news release. "I am honored the General Committee is allowing me the opportunity, and think highly enough of me to continue through next year as Miss Frontier 2021 for the 125th celebration."
Bishop, daughter of Todd and Jan Bishop, is a 2016 graduate of Burns High. Bishop spent two years at Laramie County Community College and is currently enrolled at the University of Wyoming. Bishop has been involved with CFD most of her life, having participated in the Grand Parades, competed in junior barrels and was a Dandy throughout high school.
“I’m confident in the opportunity to represent the Daddy of 'em All for an additional year with my Miss Frontier and best friend Bailey Bishop by my side once again,” Messenger said in the release. “I had the best year building up to the 124th celebration, and I look forward to another successful year getting ready for the unforgettable 125th. The community of Cheyenne is like no other – strong and courageous. We all ride for the brand because that’s the cowboy way. I’m excited to keep doing what we love.”
Messenger is the daughter of Kirk Messenger, Raedene Messenger and the late Mark Messenger. She is a 2016 graduate of Cheyenne's Central High. Currently, Savannah is a dental assistant at Grand Avenue Dental Center, and she is perusing a degree in Communications at Laramie County Community College. Messenger has participated in the Grand Parades, and she was a Dandy in high school. She volunteers as an outrider on the Parades Committee, and also volunteers on Public Relations Committee as a coordinator for the visiting state royalty.
Miss Frontier and her lady-in-waiting will work together in 2021 to represent Cheyenne Frontier Days in both the United States and Canada.