CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon’s Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force (M&MIP) will hold its next meeting today, Wednesday, Feb.17, to review the findings of Wyoming’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Statewide Report and to discuss the ongoing documentary project.
“This report captures state-specific data on crimes against Native Americans in Wyoming, many of which tragically remain unsolved," Gordon said.
Initially released on Jan. 7, the first M&MIP Statewide Report was developed by the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center and commissioned by the Wyoming Attorney General’s Division of Victim Services on behalf of the M&MIP Task Force.
The report is the culmination of a year-long look into law enforcement data on indigenous missing persons and indigenous homicide victims in Wyoming. The report also analyzed media coverage of homicide and missing persons cases for Native Americans in Wyoming, compared to coverage given to other races in the state.
Task force meetings and listening sessions began in the summer of 2019. It quickly became apparent that there had never been a concerted effort to form a data-driven approach to missing and murdered indigenous persons in the state. So the Task Force focused on creating such a report to form policy recommendations based upon objective and local data.
The report finds that homicide rates are eight times higher for indigenous persons than for white people in Wyoming. Families and victims also report experiencing barriers once a crime is reported, making it difficult to navigate investigative and enforcement processes which cross jurisdictional boundaries. The report recommends that state, federal, and local policymakers consider improved protocol and data systems, the creation of advocate positions for indigenous victims and their families, and a community awareness campaign.
A link to the Report and its Fact Sheet can be found here: https://wysac.uwyo.edu/wysac/
The meeting will be recorded and available on the Division’s website: http://ag.wyo.gov/victim-services-home-page.