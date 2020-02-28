CHEYENNE – Wyoming Highway Patrol said the missing Pennsylvania woman whose car was found abandoned in Laramie County has been located.
Jordan Lampus, 22, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, was found safe and alive in Seattle. She was previously missing under suspicious circumstances, and law enforcement was concerned for her well-being.
On Sunday, Lampus’ car was found abandoned on westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 374 by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. After searching the area, law enforcement wasn’t able to find Lampus.
Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to thank the community and fellow agencies that assisted in the investigation. The patrol said the community support directly impacted the nationwide search for Lampus.
This matter is still an ongoing investigation by the Erie Police Department in Erie, Pennsylvania.