CHEYENNE – The vehicle of a missing woman out of Erie, Pennsylvania, was found around 10 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 374 by Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers.
Jordan Rea Lampus, 22, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, is missing under suspicious circumstances, and law enforcement are concerned for her welfare.
At this time, law enforcement is looking for any information regarding Lampus, and several possibilities regarding her disappearance are being investigated. Sgt. Jeremy Beck, public information officer with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, said the patrol is looking into the possibility that Lampus is in Laramie County, but they don’t know for certain at this time.
There were several reported sightings of Lampus around Laramie County on Sunday, Beck said, although he is uncertain how many of those leads panned out.
Anyone with information on Lampus is encouraged to call local law enforcement or the Erie Police Department at 814-870-1125.