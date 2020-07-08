CHEYENNE – In the middle of nationwide protests over police brutality sparked by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the Cheyenne Police Department hosted the 11th annual Neighborhood Night Out on Tuesday.
The night out is a national event that aims to build community relationships between police officers and the communities they serve through hosting several block parties. These block parties are occurring during a time when the role of police is being questioned, and violence and systematic racism against Black Americans are being called out.
This year, there were 11 block parties held throughout the capital city. This is down from the usual 30 or so block parties that occurred last year. Each party, excluding the downtown block party, is organized by volunteer block captains.
Each block party differs, but officers are invited to attend each party and get to know the people in the community as a way to help reduce crime. At the downtown party, there was pizza, the DUI Mobile Command Unit, a fire engine and more for the community to explore and familiarize themselves with their first responders.
David Inman, Cheyenne Police Department public information officer, said the protests highlight why it’s important to have events such as this where the community can get to know their police officers.
“It helps hit home the reason why we do it,” Inman said. “So we can get to know the community, and the community can get to know their neighbors, and we can all get to know each other. I think we need this kind of involvement more than ever in light of what’s going on across the country.”
This year, officers aren’t receiving overtime for attending the parties due to COVID-19 budget cuts, but Inman said that shouldn’t affect officer attendance.
Before the block parties began across town, community member Monica Jennings Woodward hosted a memorial for George Floyd in front of the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.
The memorial held a moment of silence for Floyd, lasting eight minutes and 46 seconds – the amount of time the police officer’s knee was held on his neck. This is how long it took for Floyd to suffocate to death.
Following the moment of silence, Woodward listed other names of Black Americans killed by police, including Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and more. She said she organized the moment of silence because after Floyd’s murder, she was so tired of seeing images of almost a war between civilians and police.
She said she organized the event on the night out because the officers would already be out and engaging with the community.
“We’re supposed to be engaging with the community. What better way to start off that whole entire night than by saying this is what we stand for,” she said. “This is what we’re going to be held accountable for, this is what we’ll enforce, and then go out into those communities and do that.”
She said police officers have the power to set the tone of any kind of engagement, and it’s important for police to engage positively with civilians.
CPD Chief Brian Kozak, as well as other officers, participated in the moment of silence outside of the police headquarters.
Cheyenne NAACP President Stephen Latham said both events – the night out and the moment of silence – are needed in the community. He said it’s important for people to get to know each other in their neighborhoods, but he would also like to get to a point where the neighborhoods could all intermingle. This way, people can really get to know their community.
Most of the people in the Black neighborhoods aren’t doing a block party because of COVID-19, Latham said. The Black community is disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and the community is still a little leery.
Latham said he talked to Kozak and said Kozak’s willing to possibly do one later in the year if the COVID-19 spike has gone down by then.
“We still have African Americans that are still leery of the police, and they’ve been showing good faith and everything, but we haven’t really been able to show that interaction,” Latham said. “This would have been a great example and a time to do it, but (COVID-19) has really put a hindrance on everything that we’re doing.”
For people coming out of quarantines and participating in the block parties, it helps build and reaffirm a sense of community that might have dissipated during the pandemic.
Block captain Shellie Colgan said she absolutely adores her neighbors and found the block parties were an opportunity to get people out of their four walls and safely socialize again.
“I think being out in the street, you can just be in your own yard on your chair and just wave at people as we walk up and down and say hi and introduce each other – from a distance,” she said. “I think it’s very important at this time that people kind of get out of the four walls that they’ve kind of been confined to over the last few months and just know life is still there.”
Block captain Wendy Fanning organized a block party for the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne. This year, she said this block party was only open to club members due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines.
The club got creative this year and came up with socially distant games for the kids, such as playing tag with 6-foot-long pool noodles and having drawing stations.
“You know, we can still have fun as a community, but be respectful of each other and our current health crisis,” Fanning said. “You just have to take those extra steps to ensure a healthy event.”