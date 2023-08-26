CHEYENNE – The state of Wyoming will cover the costs of qualified students' manufacturing training at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

Laramie County Community College has been approved for a $78,400 grant for its Manufacturing Program’s Precision Machining Bootcamps through the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Pre-Hire Economic Development Grant program.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus