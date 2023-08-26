CHEYENNE – The state of Wyoming will cover the costs of qualified students' manufacturing training at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.
Laramie County Community College has been approved for a $78,400 grant for its Manufacturing Program’s Precision Machining Bootcamps through the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Pre-Hire Economic Development Grant program.
The grant is a part of the programming for the Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center, or AMMC, which serves as a facility to provide new workers the skills to meet the needs of the region’s current manufacturing industry. It offers a location for the current workforce to receive training, a need not previously being met in the region.
The grant provides funding to train potential employees for a new or expanding Wyoming business that cannot recruit workers with a specific skill set.
“The AMMC is designed always to benefit our students, industry and community,” said Dave Curry, AMMC director. “As more manufacturing companies look to relocate to southeastern Wyoming, the AMMC can offer the ability to train the future of Wyoming’s workforce.”
Applications are completed through a partnering of four entities that contribute separate needs or services to the program:
A training entity that can deliver the training, certificate or skills the business requires.
A business, group of businesses or an industry with a need for workers.
The local or regional economic development entity that will work within the local or regional economic network to provide assistance.
The local Workforce Center, which will assist in the recruitment of potential skilled workers, along with placement of trained participants.