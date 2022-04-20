...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND
VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430...431...433...435...
436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 431...433...435...436 AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 431...433...435...436 AND
437.
* WIND...Strong southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 7 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
A baby. Photo via an April 19, 2022, online release from the Wyoming Department of Health's Vital Statistics Services.
CHEYENNE – Whether it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic at times keeping people home for longer stretches of time, a rebounding economy or other reasons affecting family planning, more babies were born last year in Wyoming than in 2020.
In 2021, the state has just reported, there were 6,232 births among Wyoming resident mothers. That was an increase of about 100, or around 1%, from 2020.
“Last year was the first in quite some time with an increase recorded in the number of new babies in Wyoming,” Guy Beaudoin, VSS deputy state registrar, noted Monday. “Previously, we had seen an ongoing significant downward trend over several years.”
To put things into perspective, the top year for births in our state in at least the last decade or so was 2015, a VSS spokesperson wrote in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday. “The high over the past decade was in 2015 with 7,678 resident births,” said Beaudoin.
Also this week, the agency released the top names of babies born in Wyoming. It found that new parents particularly liked names starting with the letter O, as the WTE has reported.
In 2021, Olivia remained as Wyoming’s most common name for newborn girls. And “the very similar name of Oliver was the top choice for boys,” VSS had said.