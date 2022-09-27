A monkeypox vaccine

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday that additional monkeypox cases have been identified in Wyoming residents within the last few days. 

New cases have been confirmed in a Natrona County adult man and a Campbell County adult man. The cases are not connected and additional risk to local communities is not considered to be significantly increased at this time, WDH said in a news release.

