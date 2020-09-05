CHEYENNE – A Pine Bluffs family is in the process of getting new floors for their home, thanks to a $4,071.12 check coming from the Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office.
Charles Radcliffe said he received a letter in mid-August, letting him know that the state of Wyoming was holding an unspecified amount of money for him and his wife to claim. Although he was a little suspicious at first, the Radcliffes reached out to the Treasurer’s Office to verify and will be receiving their check in the near future.
“I was very shocked,” Radcliffe said. “I didn’t know we had any unclaimed property until I got the letter. I thought maybe we were going to get a couple hundred dollars, but to find out it was more than $4,000 – yeah, that’s a lot of money!”
The majority of money was from Farmer’s Insurance Exchange and was a lost payment for hail damage done to the Radcliffes’ home in 2012. After the check remained uncashed for a number of years, the money was turned over to the state in 2018.
The Radcliffes were contacted as part of a targeted effort to reunite Laramie County residents with their unclaimed property. There is still more than $12 million earmarked for residents and former residents of Laramie County – an average of nearly $123 per resident based on 2019 population figures. Across the state, there is approximately $90 million in Unclaimed Property available to be claimed.
“We encourage all Wyoming citizens to check and see if we are holding money in their name,” said Jeff Robertson, the office’s administrator of unclaimed property. “Just go to our website, www.mycash.wyo.gov, and watch the 2-minute instructional video on the left side of the page.”
”We constantly hear people say they’re sure they don’t have money coming to them, but a majority of the time when they go onto the website, they find unclaimed property waiting for them,” he added.
The State has paid out nearly $24.6 million in Unclaimed Property claims over the past four years, with a number of those individual claims exceeding $100,000. There were 22,421 checks issued during that timeframe, meaning the average check amount was for more than $1,097.
Unclaimed Property is turned over to the state when a business, agency or governmental entity owes property, typically money or securities, to someone and for whatever reason cannot locate the owner for a specified time period.
To make a valid claim, owners will need to provide information about themselves and may need to submit official documents. This could be as simple as a copy of a driver’s license if the property is in your name, but if you are claiming as an heir or a business, additional documents may be requested.