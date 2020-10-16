CHEYENNE – More than 16,000 Laramie County residents – 39% of all registered voters – had already cast their general election ballots as of Friday, Oct. 16.
Voters have 11 more days to vote early, according to a news release from the Laramie County Clerk’s office. Early voting is underway in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The last day to vote early is Monday, Nov. 2.
Monday, Oct. 19, is the last day to register before the November election. After that date, Wyoming’s “same day” registration law allows a voter to register and then cast their ballot immediately afterward, either by voting early or at a vote center Nov. 3.
County Clerk Debra Lee said 67% of voters (more than 9,000) have returned their absentee ballots. She reminds those who have not yet returned their absentee ballots to do so as soon possible. In order to be counted, ballots must be received by the clerk’s office no later than 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
“If you are returning your ballot through the mail, we suggest you do it immediately. We also have our secure ballot drop box for those who do not want to send their ballot through the mail. It can also be delivered directly to our office,” said Lee.
To date, Laramie County has mailed nearly 14,000 absentee ballots to voters who have requested them.
“In a typical general election, we send out about 2,800 absentee ballots. This election is anything but typical,” Lee said.