CHEYENNE — Many people rarely interact with law enforcement or government officials outside of the scope of their job. Some people may only speak with police officers when they are pulled over or get into trouble.
“I guess I grew up being afraid of police,” said Paulette Lysne, an attendee of Blue Federal Credit Union’s Neighborhood Night Out block party Thursday evening. “It is good to see them out and socializing with people.”
The Cheyenne Police Department — and volunteers in neighborhoods across the city — hosted 25 Neighborhood Night Out block parties Thursday evening. The events are designed to “bring neighbors, businesses and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne,” CPD says.
These block parties provided many people an opportunity to interact with law enforcement outside of their patrol duties. For others, it was an occasion for people to get to meet others in their neighborhood.
“It’s really hard to meet your neighbors,” said Crystal Smoak, a block captain for a party organized at The Salvation Army, where she works with her husband.
Smoak and her husband are administrative pastors at The Salvation Army, and they wanted to use the event as an opportunity to show some people in their neighborhood what services they provide.
“The goal is to get to know your neighborhood. We, The Salvation Army, hope they get to know us,” she said. “We have a food pantry; we do a daily community meal from 11:30 (a.m.) to 12:30 (p.m.). We help with financial assistance like utilities and rent. ... If there’s something that someone needs and we can help them, we will, and if we can’t, we’ll resource them out.”
Local businesses and nonprofit organizations sponsored several events around Cheyenne, not only to raise awareness of their services, but to show residents how to foster healthy relationships with law enforcement.
“(We) work hand-in-hand with the department,” said Cameron Karajanis, assistant director of Cheyenne’s COMEA homeless shelter. “(To address) transients that come in through Cheyenne, the homeless population and everything. Building that relationship between us and the police department is what we need to continue working together.”
COMEA, Blue Federal Credit Union and the Cheyenne Police Department all sponsored the flagship event at the Blue World Headquarters. Families and community members used the event as an opportunity to get to know and humanize law enforcement members.
“You feel more like you can call on them if you have a problem,” Lysne said. “They seem more human.”
For much of the event, police officers were called away to Dell Range Boulevard, where a reported power outage affected businesses in the area, according to Black Hills Energy. Because of that, some civilian members of the police department wished the public had a greater chance to interact with law enforcement.
“A lot of them probably don’t know what all the police department does besides what they see on TV,” said Amy Dillon, a police service technician. “As kids, you don’t know what police officers do until you interact with one — besides, of course, getting in trouble. We’re supposed to have more officers here so they can interact with them, ask them questions. I think seeing one in person is a little more intimidating for kids, but I don’t think kids should be afraid of police officers.”
Barbara Boyd, a member of CPD’s Citizens on Patrol, said her role as a civilian patrol officer eases some of the tension between law enforcement and regular people.
“(There’s a lot less fear) with us,” she said. “We don’t carry guns. ... We go out and run the neighborhood, run the businesses and keep them safe.”
“They’re just as important,” Dillon added. “Don’t let her tell you different.”
One officer, Daniel van Swearingen, hosted his own Neighborhood Night Out event at his home, with his wife, Ellie. She runs Performance Physical Therapy — which sponsored their block party — out of their home.
“There’s lots of kids, and they’re all having a good time and meeting their neighbors,” Ellie said. “(It’s important that we) keep an eye on, like, what’s going on. If something sketchy’s going on, I want to know.”
Ellie said that these events also present an opportunity for kids to see models of good law enforcement in their community.
“It helps (to know) that you can call them when you need them,” she said. “It helps if we grow the youth up, so that the police department is fully staffed when these kids grow up and want to be police officers. You’re welcome, CPD.”
Michael Lemke, a friend of the van Swearingens, came to the event to make personal connections with Cheyenne law enforcement officers.
“Any time the public gets to know the guys that are out there doing traffic enforcement or law enforcement of different types, it helps break down those barriers,” he said. “They’re not just big, scary guys. They’re regular guys like you and I.
“I learned about one of the guys, he had 25 years of military experience ... So the next time I see them, (I) have a little connection that lowers the tension a little bit. I think if they did that more often, they’d have better encounters with the public.”