CHEYENNE — Many people rarely interact with law enforcement or government officials outside of the scope of their job. Some people may only speak with police officers when they are pulled over or get into trouble.

“I guess I grew up being afraid of police,” said Paulette Lysne, an attendee of Blue Federal Credit Union’s Neighborhood Night Out block party Thursday evening. “It is good to see them out and socializing with people.”

