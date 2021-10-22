CHEYENNE – On Friday, Laramie County experienced its highest one-day early voting total since the Sept. 17 start of early voting for the One Percent Specific Purpose Sales & Use Tax Election (sixth penny).
Two-hundred voters cast their ballots in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, bringing the total number of early voters to 2,258, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee.
The Laramie County Clerk’s office is holding an early voting event in Burns from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Burns Plex, 327 S. Main.
The clerk’s office has mailed out 2,767 absentee ballots to voters requesting them. Lee reported that 66% of absentee voters — 1,830 voters — have returned their ballots to the clerk’s office, where they will be secured until being counted on Election Day. Voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballots to the clerk’s office. Ballots delivered after the statutory deadline cannot be counted.
To date, a total of 4,088 voters — early and absentee — have cast their ballots in the county’s sixth-penny sales tax election.
Voters have six more days to vote early in the atrium, with the last day of early voting on Monday, Nov. 1. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Voters are reminded to take acceptable identification to the polls to vote. Acceptable IDs are any one of the following: driver’s license; Wyoming ID; Wyoming student ID from University of Wyoming, a community college or public school; U.S. military card; valid U.S. passport; tribal ID; or valid Medicare or Medicaid card.