Jessica Crowder, left, executive director of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, is with Dr. Robert Shine of All Hat-No Cattle Ranch on Friday, June 2, 2023, with the ranch along the Laramie River in the background.
LARAMIE — A significant section of agricultural land near Laramie will stay just as it is for generations to come.
Dr. Robert Shine of the All Hat-No Cattle Ranch has partnered with the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (WSGLT) to place 666.7 acres into a conservation easement, according to a Wednesday news release from the land trust.
A beautiful haven nestled in the heart of the Laramie Valley, the project was fully donated, which is a true testament to Dr. Shine’s passion for keeping land undeveloped and in agriculture for future generations, according to the release.
The All Hat-No Cattle Ranch is situated along the Laramie River with a panoramic view from Elk Mountain to Rocky Mountain National Park. The ranch is primarily used as hay ground during the summer months and pasture for a small herd of cattle in the winter, according to the release.
In addition to its agricultural use, the property is designated Aquatic Crucial Habitat Priority Area and acts as important habitat for a variety of wildlife and bird species in the area.
“This is a really great project, especially for waterfowl, migratory birds, reptiles and amphibians,” Bob Budd, Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust executive director, said in the release. “Hats off to Dr. Shine for his commitment to the Laramie Basin, and to WSGLT for another piece of important conservation work!”
Surrounded by small-acreage homesites and rural residential development, the future of this ranch is now more certain in a rapidly changing landscape. This conservation ensures the entire property remains agricultural and intact for Shine’s granddaughters and generations to follow, the release stated.
To help offset the landowner’s direct cost of completing the project, the land trust secured financial assistance through two trusted partners in conservation, the Knobloch Family Foundation and the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust. These funding partners played a significant role in getting this project to the finish line.
“The Knobloch Family Foundation is pleased to partner with the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust and a landowner who is leading the way on voluntary land protection in southeast Wyoming,” Nicole Korfanta, Knobloch Family Foundation executive director, said in the release. “The All Hat-No Cattle conservation easement will protect open space and habitat for birds, pronghorn and other wildlife for generations.”
There are many characteristics that make Wyoming special, and working, private lands are one of them. The completion of this project brings the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust’s number of protected acres to 297,021 statewide.
The WSGLT is dedicated to conservation through ranching. Based in Cheyenne, the nonprofit organization serves the entire state and is Wyoming’s only agricultural land trust.
Through partnerships with families, the trust holds and stewards agricultural conservation easements on land throughout Wyoming. Founded in 2000 by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, it is one of the largest regional land trusts in the United States.