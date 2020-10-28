CHEYENNE – Offices of the Laramie County Clerk, except for Real Estate and Recording, will be closed for business Tuesday, Nov. 3, due to the general election.
The reason for the closure is that staff will be managing and assisting at vote centers on Election Day, according to a news release.
Offices closed on Tuesday are: Motor Vehicle Titles, Marriage Licenses, Administration, Finance and the Records Center.
The Election Office will respond to voters’ questions on Election Day, and the Clerk’s Office will continue to receive absentee ballots until 7 p.m. on the day of the election. Voters are encouraged to use the official ballot drop box located outside the Laramie County Governmental Complex, Carey Avenue, between 19th and 20th streets. The drop box will officially close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots delivered after the deadline will not be counted.
Normal business hours for all offices of the County Clerk will resume Wednesday, Nov. 4.