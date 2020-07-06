CHEYENNE – A crash that occurred around 5 p.m. Friday on South Greeley Highway resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.
Steven Comstock, 32, of Cheyenne died in the crash. Comstock was driving the motorcycle and was stopped on Hiawatha Road, where he was waiting to turn left onto South Greeley Highway, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
A Honda minivan was traveling southbound on South Greeley Highway in the left lane, and a vehicle was also slowing to turn right onto Hiawatha Road in the right lane. Comstock didn’t see the minivan in the left lane, likely due to the vehicle in the right lane, and pulled out in front of the minivan, according to the patrol.
A 3-year-old boy was also on the motorcycle and taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado, according to the patrol. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.
Driver inattention is listed as a contributing factor in this crash.
Sgt. Jeremy Beck said during the warmer weather, it's important to take extra precautions and to "took twice, save a life."