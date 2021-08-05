...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Friday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Torrington, Laramie,
Vedauwoo, Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs Wyoming
WHEN...Now through 1 PM Friday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian Fires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE ON FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304,
308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry
thunderstorms possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Public safety vehicles gather on East Lincolnway following a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The 70-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by the vehicle, the Cheyenne Police Department said. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police officers responded late Thursday morning after a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from Cheyenne Police Department spokesperson Alex Farkas.
At about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Lincolnway and Platte Avenue, where the incident had occurred. The driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 truck had attempted to make a lefthand turn from East Lincolnway onto Platte Avenue, and while making the turn, the truck collided with a 2013 Harley-Davidson Super Glide motorcycle traveling down Lincolnway from the opposite direction.
Responding officers discovered that the motorcyclist, a 70-year-old Cheyenne man, was thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The truck driver, a 41-year-old Cheyenne man, was cooperative and remained on the scene to assist officers with their investigation. The names of both men were not available Thursday.
Impairment is not being looked at as a factor in this collision.
The Cheyenne Police Department reminds motorcyclists and drivers:
Allow motorcycles the full width of a lane at all times.
Whether in a car or truck, or on a motorcycle – ALWAYS signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.
If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful. Always ensure that the motorcycle is turning before proceeding.
Check all mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes or merging with traffic, especially at intersections.
Allow more follow distance – three to four seconds – when behind a motorcycle. This gives the rider more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.
Never drive distracted or impaired.
Additionally, motorcyclists should:
Wear a helmet and other protective gear while riding.
Use both hand and turn signals for every lane change or turn.
Ride in the middle of the lane, where you are most visible to other drivers.
Check your motorcycle before every ride, including tire pressure and tread, hand and foot brakes, headlights and signal indicators.
Secure all cargo and balance the load on the motorcycle. Adjust the suspension and tire pressure to accommodate the extra weight, as well.
If you are riding with a passenger, have them mount the motorcycle after the engine has started. Passengers should sit as far forward as possible, directly behind the driver, and should keep both feet on the footrests at all times. Remind your passenger to keep their legs and feet away from the muffler.