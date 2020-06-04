CHEYENNE – When TBC Manufacturing lost its local supplier for heat treating, owners Jeff and Karri Siebert saw an opportunity to bring those services in house and to escape Colorado’s strict policies, which Jeff said were friendlier toward marijuana users than small businesses.
After extensive conversations with Cheyenne LEADS – the economic development corporation for Cheyenne and Laramie County – the Sieberts decided Cheyenne was the place to continue growing their three-generation family business that began in Fountain, Colorado.
The 32-year-old tool and die manufacturing company will build a brand new facility that’s about 20,000 square feet in the Cheyenne Business Parkway. The Sieberts joined local leaders and elected officials Thursday afternoon to break ground on the project.
“This is the kind of business that we’d like to have in Cheyenne,” Laramie County Commissioner Buck Holmes said. “It’s what you would call a small business, it’s family oriented, and I really welcome them to our great community.”
Initially, bringing TBC Manufacturing to Cheyenne began with a stroke of luck.
Commissioner Holmes knew a guy from tractor pulling who knew the Sieberts and passed along the message they wanted to leave Colorado. Holmes reached out to the TBC owners and helped connect them with Cheyenne LEADS, which began working on the project in March 2019.
According to Greg, the family values they saw in Cheyenne were the selling point for relocating their business. His father-in-law started the company in a one-car garage with one machine, and Greg said they have upheld his foundation of faith, hard work, quality, product value, innovation, integrity and respect for the customer through the years.
“Now, in a phase of growth, as we look to expand our production and our products and processes, we found Cheyenne and the state of Wyoming to be a community sharing these values. We are confident we can grow together with you here, and we look forward to our future in Cheyenne,” Greg said.
TBC Manufacturing’s expansion is expected to create about 10 to 15 new jobs, with about half hired locally, but more jobs may come further down the line as the company grows and expands.
According to LEADS Director of Business Development Anja Bendel, this type of company brings in “primary jobs,” which are beneficial to the local economy. While they manufacture goods here, their products will be sold to other regions of the country, causing “a much larger ripple effect” on economic impact in the county.
“This groundbreaking is just great news for Cheyenne, great news for Laramie County and wonderful news for the great state of Wyoming. During this time of pandemic and in this time of unrest in our country, we are so fortunate that the Sieberts stayed the course,” LEADS CEO Betsey Hale said.
As Laramie County’s private, not-for-profit economic development organization, LEADS regularly talks with developers about the opportunities here in town, showing them potential properties and connecting them with the right people.
Greg thanked those at LEADS, at Reiman Corporation and ANB Bank for making their transition to the Cowboy State as smooth as possible.
At the groundbreaking, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said, “As a community, we have each other’s back, and to Jeff and Karri and your family – know that we’ve got your back, too. We are so pleased that you chose our community to relocate to. So good luck, and anything that we can do to help further you along, we’ll do it.”