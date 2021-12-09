CHEYENNE – The jury trial of a local woman who allegedly killed her fiancé continued Thursday, with the state and defense counsel spending much of the day questioning the lead detective who investigated the case.
Danelle Ashley Moyte is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Garcia, 39, after an argument in the early hours of May 16, 2020. Three children, all 13 years and younger at the time, were present during the incident.
Moyte, 35, is charged in Laramie County District Court with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury and three counts of child abuse with mental injury.
The morning began with Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell announcing one of the jurors had been excused because she’d had engaged in a conversation about newspaper coverage of the trial. After the juror’s dismissal, 15 remained. Just one of the remaining jurors appeared to be a woman, with the 14 other members appearing to be men.
Juries normally consist of 12 members and one or two alternates, but four alternates were chosen for this trial out of an abundance of caution, according to a judicial assistant and a district court clerk.
Detective Sgt. Curtis Burch, who formerly oversaw investigations by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, continued his testimony Thursday. At one point, a three-part video was shown of Burch and fellow Detective Mike Mills meeting with Moyte in an interview room at the sheriff’s office.
In the video, Burch tells Moyte she doesn’t have to speak with him, but can if she’d like. Soon after, Moyte says of Garcia: “I just felt threatened.” She says they were drinking, and she doesn’t want “anything to go against her,” and that there are some events she doesn’t completely remember.
After about five minutes, Burch and Mills leave the interview room, returning to take swabs of Moyte’s hands and photographs of her body, all of which may be used as evidence.
When asked by Manlove if there were any signs on Moyte’s body that she had been strangled or attacked, Burch said no.
In a third video taken shortly after this evidence was collected, Burch tells Moyte that Garcia has died. She asks a few times if the detective is telling the truth and then begins to cry loudly, twice saying, “This was not supposed to happen.”
Burch then tells Moyte he’s going to have to take her over to the Laramie County jail and book her in. Moyte continues crying and makes several statements, including, “We never fought. This is not OK.” The video ends after 12 minutes.
In follow-up questioning, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove emphasized the statement “We never fought.”
Burch was also asked by Manlove to identify several pieces of physical evidence collected from the scene – including Garcia’s clothing and shoes, and a pillow – that had discolorations Burch said appeared to be Garcia’s blood.
Burch identified circular holes caused by the entry and exit of a single bullet through shirts Garcia was wearing, a bullet hole through one of the doors to Moyte and Garcia’s bedroom, and a bullet hole through a toy box that sat outside the room in the hallway.
During cross-examination of Burch, defense attorney Tom Fleener attempted to poke holes in the sheriff’s office’s investigation of the case. At one point, Fleener suggested Burch and other investigators neglected to collect or review certain evidence because they’d already decided Moyte had committed a murder, rather than possibly shooting Garcia in self-defense.
In addition to a federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, Garcia was convicted of assault in 2004 and arrested for aggravated assault in 2007, Fleener said. Fleener asked Burch why detectives had not spoken to the victims of these crimes in the course of the investigation to determine whether Garcia was “a peaceful person or a violent person.”
Burch said investigators had spoken with a variety of individuals close to Garcia about his temperament, including family members, his daughter, the children he lived with and Moyte’s friends.
Fleener suggested investigators could have also reached out to the person who oversaw Garcia during the supervision period following his release from prison, or his records from prison that may have indicated whether Garcia had been violent while incarcerated.
The defense also called into question “line of sight” evidence collected by investigators. After learning from interviews where the two youngest children were standing when Garcia was shot and measuring the heights of the children, Burch and other detectives took photos to determine what they may have been able to see from their vantage points.
Based on these photos, originally presented by the state, it seems unlikely one of the children, J.M., would have been able to see much more than the master bedroom ceiling from his position. The photos do suggest that the other child, A.E., may have been able to see into the master bedroom from her position on the stairs.
Fleener disputed the validity of these photos. For one thing, he said, investigators did not have firsthand knowledge of where the children were standing during the incident, chose not to bring the children into the home to ask them where they were standing, and did not show them photos of the home and have them point out where they were standing. The children also could have been crouching or not standing completely upright, Fleener said, which would change the line of sight.
Additionally, Fleener showed a photograph of the hallway outside the master bedroom just after the incident, arguing that several objects and a closed door would have obstructed A.E.’s view of any events the night of the incident.
Judge Campbell interjected during this line of questioning, telling Fleener that he understood “line of sight” to be determining the angles at which the children would have been able to see inside the master bedroom, not what they actually did see that night.
Dr. James Wilkerson, a forensic pathologist who performed Garcia’s autopsy, was also called by the state as an expert witness. Wilkerson confirmed that he determined homicide was the manner of death. Still, defense attorney Devon Petersen pointed out on cross-examination that homicide simply means “one person killing another person” and doesn’t take a possible self-defense circumstance into account.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Friday, most likely beginning with continued cross-examination of Burch by defense counsel.