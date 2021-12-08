CHEYENNE – The jury trial of a local woman who allegedly killed her fiancé continued Wednesday, with prosecutors focusing largely on examining relationships between Danelle Ashley Moyte and two women who responded to the incident.
Moyte is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Garcia, 39, after an argument in the early hours of May 16, 2020. Three children, all 13 years and younger at the time, were present during the incident.
Moyte is charged in Laramie County District Court with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury and three counts of child abuse with mental injury.
Following the end of testimony by Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputy Rabecca Konegni, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, the prosecutor of the case, called former Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexis Lucero as a witness. Manlove continued a thread she began in court Tuesday, questioning Lucero about how well she knew Moyte and potential conflicts of interest in her involvement with the case.
Lucero was one of several deputies who responded to the scene on the morning of May 16, 2020. She testified that she’d grown up boxing with Moyte’s brothers and became closer with Moyte in 2017, when Lucero began dating Brenda Ramirez Alvarado. Ramirez Alvarado was identified multiple times in court as Moyte’s best friend.
According to Lucero’s testimony, she recognized Moyte’s address when she received the call to go to the scene. Assuming Moyte’s children would be there, Lucero immediately called Ramirez Alvarado and asked her to get the children. Ramirez Alvarado was working as a Laramie County Sheriff’s Office victims advocate at the time.
Ramirez Alvarado said later in the day under cross examination that she’d been fired from her position with LCSO because she responded to the Moyte incident.
Lucero testified that she said three times at the scene that she knew the Moyte family, and that she had some concerns knowing her friend had admitted to being the shooter. Still, based on her background, she continued to work at the scene because things needed to get done, she said.
Lucero said she’d never responded to a scene involving a gunshot before, nor had she responded to an incident involving people she knew.
Throughout LCSO deputies’ time at the scene, Moyte was not handcuffed, even though she’d identified herself as the shooter, according to body camera footage shown in court. Instead, Moyte sat in the back seat of Lucero’s patrol vehicle.
Lucero testified that Moyte should have been handcuffed prior to Lucero arriving at the scene. When asked by Manlove why she didn’t take the initiative to handcuff Moyte herself, Lucero said there was “no reason.” Moyte was also allowed to make several statements prior to being read her Miranda rights. When asked by Manlove why she did not Mirandize Moyte, Lucero said she had “no excuse.”
At one point in a video recorded on Lucero’s vehicle’s dash camera, Moyte is permitted to speak with her children. Though none of the individuals are visible, Moyte can be heard crying loudly as she says “I’m sorry” and “I love you” to her children.
Moyte also tells her children “I didn’t do anything wrong, (Garcia) was trying to attack me,” later telling them Garcia was trying to kill her and she didn’t know what else to do.
On Tuesday, Deputy Konegni testified that it was not protocol to allow potential witnesses – in this case, Moyte’s children – to speak with a suspect.
Manlove questioned why Lucero removed the suspected firearm used to shoot Garcia from Moyte’s car, and why she used a bandana found in the car to pick up the gun rather than using gloves, which is typical. Lucero said she was concerned about securing the gun, and that she “wasn’t thinking straight.”
At one point, the gun sat unsecured on the top of the trunk of a vehicle, and Lucero later put it in the trunk of her patrol car – the same car where Moyte sat un-handcuffed.
While cross examining Lucero, defense counsel Devon Petersen drew attention to several statements made by Moyte in the dash cam video. Moyte asks repeatedly if Garcia is OK and if he’s alive, if her kids are OK, and says: “This wasn’t supposed to happen.” She says she told Garcia three or four times to leave the house “and then he started getting violent.”
Petersen also asked Lucero about an alleged incident where Moyte fell on the ground in the parking lot of a bar after a night of drinking, and Garcia stood over her “in a threatening manner.” Although Petersen suggested Garcia had called Moyte names, Lucero said she didn’t remember that, and that she’d simply pulled Garcia back from Moyte to “diffuse the situation.”
Lucero later said during redirect by Manlove that she was working for the LCSO at the time and would have been required to report any assault or crime she witnessed that evening, and that she did not.
Followed by Lucero on the witness stand was Ramirez Alvarado, who testified that Lucero called her the night of the incident to say no one was available to take the children that night, and that Lucero asked her to come to the scene.
In addition to dating Lucero and having a close, 18-year friendship with Moyte, Ramirez Alvarado had worked as a victims advocate for the sheriff’s office for three years.
Ramirez Alvarado said she’d met Garcia two years prior to the incident and spent a lot of time with him, always around Moyte. Ramirez Alvarado testified that she never saw Garcia be physically aggressive with her friend.
Although she said the relationship was “toxic” – Moyte would call her to tell her they were verbally fighting, and to complain that Garcia didn’t help around the house or contribute enough money – she described Garcia as a “nice guy, fun, respectful.” Ramirez Alvarado said Garcia seemed to love the kids and enjoy spending time with them.
While being cross examined by Petersen, Ramirez Alvarado agreed with Petersen’s suggestion that it was impossible to know what was happening behind closed doors. She said there had been one instance in which Moyte appeared to have petechiae, or redness in the eyes that can be caused by strangulation. She said Moyte told her she was wearing old contacts.
On redirect, Manlove disputed Ramirez Alvarado’s ability to diagnose petechiae, with the witness agreeing that she was not trained to do so.
Ramirez Alvarado said Moyte had only told her about one physical incident involving Garcia, in which he allegedly pushed Moyte off their home’s front stairs and one of Moyte’s older sons apparently called law enforcement. When asked by Manlove if she knew Moyte had been drinking before that incident, Ramirez Alvarado said no.
Manlove last called Detective Sgt. Curtis Burch, who formerly oversaw investigations by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. Burch identified and described a large number of exhibits the state wished to enter into evidence, such as the gun used in the shooting, a toy box struck by a bullet, and numerous photographs taken of Moyte, the inside of the home and additional evidence.
Burch also described a series of photos in which he and fellow Laramie County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Mills measured the two youngest witnesses, A.E. and J.M., to try and determine what their line of sight would have been during the incident based on where they said they were standing.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday. Burch is expected to continue his testimony, and Manlove said she plans to call Dr. James Wilkerson, the medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Garcia. If Burch finishes his testimony, the state plans to call Detective Mills, who assisted in the investigation of the case.