CHEYENNE – The jury trial of a local woman who allegedly killed her fiancé closed its first week Friday with the state continuing to call witnesses and the defense calling its first because of a special circumstance.
Danelle Ashley Moyte is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Garcia, 39, after an argument in the early hours of May 16, 2020. Three children, all 13 and younger at the time, were present during the incident.
Moyte, 35, is charged in Laramie County District Court with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury and three counts of child abuse with mental injury.
Friday afternoon, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove called three witnesses who testified about the hours leading up to the shooting that killed Garcia.
First was Steve Narvais, who hosted a gathering at his home the night of May 15, 2020. Narvais made food and set up a karaoke machine, inviting his children and their significant others to join them. At the time, Steve’s son, Mark Narvais, was dating a close friend of Moyte. This friend, Katrina Coler, asked if she could invite Moyte, Garcia and the children.
All testified that it was an enjoyable event – up until a specific moment. Late that night, Garcia and Mark Narvais stepped out of the gathering to smoke a cigar. According to testimony, Moyte asked where the men were. Mark overheard the question and joked that the two were smoking marijuana, which upset Moyte.
Mark Narvais testified that he and Garcia were not smoking marijuana, and would not have been because Mark has a commercial driver’s license and is randomly drug tested. Mark said it was a “smart ass” comment, prompted by a conversation he’d just had with Garcia. Garcia had told Mark he wanted to smoke marijuana but wouldn’t because he loved Moyte and didn’t want to upset her.
The three testified that the comment clearly upset Moyte, as she did not trust that Garcia was not smoking marijuana. Coler said she tried to calm her friend down and reassure her, but Moyte began to accuse Coler of being romantically interested in Garcia because she seemed to be defending him. During this argument, Moyte shoved Coler.
Shortly after, Moyte and her two youngest children, J.M. and A.E., left Steve Narvais’ home on foot, heading toward the nearby King Soopers grocery store. Coler and Mark Narvais decided to get in the car and look for them, finding them walking in front of the grocery store. The couple eventually convincing Moyte to get in the car with the children.
While driving Moyte and the children home, Moyte again began talking about Garcia using marijuana and accusing Coler of being interested in him romantically, Coler and Mark Narvais both testified. Coler said she was hurt and upset by this, and that she turned around and struck Moyte twice. Mark then attempted to diffuse the situation.
When they arrived at Moyte’s home, Garcia’s truck was already parked out front. Mark Narvais testified that he hadn’t felt comfortable leaving the home, though he wasn’t sure why. But after asking Coler what they should do, Coler, still upset by Moyte’s actions that night, said they should leave.
Although Coler said she didn’t see where Moyte went after she left their car, Mark said he saw Moyte and Garcia arguing in front of the home. He said he thought about getting out of the car to diffuse the situation, but he and Coler ultimately left.
These events were closely followed by the shooting that killed Garcia.
Less than a week earlier, Moyte and Garcia traveled to South Carolina to pick up Garcia’s daughter, who would be staying with them for the summer. Coler said Moyte called her during this trip and said she was considering driving a rental car back to Wyoming because of an argument she’d just had with Garcia. The argument stemmed from Moyte’s mistrust of Garcia, Coler said, prompted by infidelity Moyte had learned about a few months prior.
Coler also testified about an alleged incident between Moyte and Garcia during a camping trip in summer 2018. She said Moyte and Garcia began arguing, and Garcia pushed Moyte because he refused to give him the car keys, as they’d been drinking. Coler said she got involved and was almost struck by Garcia. The incident ended after a male family member showed up and told Garcia to stop.
Although she didn’t witness any other physical altercations, Coler said Garcia would play “mental games:” being vague about where he was going or what he was doing, or not answering her calls.
Coler said she suspected that, nearing the end of Moyte and Garcia’s relationship, Moyte did not tell her everything that happened with Garcia. Because Coler herself had previously been in a domestic violence situation, Moyte may not have wanted her to know or try to confront Garcia, Coler said.
Coler testified that Moyte told her she didn’t really want a gun, but that Garcia did, and because he was a felon, he wasn’t able to buy it. Moyte ended up buying Garcia the gun that was later used in the shooting, Coler said.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Monday with continued cross-examination of Coler by defense counsel.
The defense calls first witness
Following an agreement by the state and the defense, and approved by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell, the defense called its first witness Friday afternoon. Dr. Michael Arnall, a forensic pathologist, took the stand out of order because his schedule only permitted him to be in Cheyenne on Friday.
Arnall said he essentially agreed with everything said by Dr. James Wilkerson, the forensic pathologist who performed Garcia’s autopsy and who testified for the state Thursday. He reiterated that, based on soot markings on Garcia’s skin, the barrel of the gun would have had to have been pressed directly against Garcia’s sweatshirt when the trigger was pulled.
In response to questioning by Devon Petersen, one of Moyte’s attorneys, Arnall said he could not exclude the possibility that Garcia had grabbed the barrel of the gun or had his hand on the firearm in some other way that could have caused it to go off without Moyte actively pulling the trigger.
“It’s entirely possible, and I can’t prove it to you ... but I can’t prove it didn’t happen, either,” Arnall said of the circumstances surrounding the gunshot.
Curtis Burch, a former detective sergeant with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office who oversaw the Moyte investigation, testified Thursday that the gun had not been submitted for fingerprint or DNA analysis through the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory.
During his questioning of Arnall, Petersen attempted to show on himself where the entry and exit wounds had been on Garcia’s body, demonstrating that the wounds were positioned at a roughly 45-degree angle. Petersen then pointed out that investigators determined the bullet had pierced a nearby door at a 10-degree angle.
This would only have been possible had Garcia been crouching over Moyte, potentially attacking or about to attack her, Petersen posited. Arnall agreed.
Petersen made the same demonstration during his cross-examination of Wilkerson on Thursday. Wilkerson seemed to agree that Petersen’s theory was plausible, but it was unclear how strongly Wilkerson felt about its probability.
Arnall also testified that it was possible Garcia could have attempted to strangle Moyte, even though Moyte did not show any physical signs of being choked.
Further, if Moyte had been choked and her neck had been swabbed after the incident, there would be a good chance of finding touch DNA, Arnall said. There was no testimony that Moyte’s neck was ever swabbed.