...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County...Laramie County to include
Wheatland...Chugwater...Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
CHEYENNE – A bill that would have banned the release of mugshots until an offender was convicted failed to be considered by the House of Representatives by a deadline.
House Bill 51, “Prohibiting the release of mugshots unless convicted,” received an introductory vote of 48-11 in the House and a 5-4 vote in committee. But it was not heard by a Feb. 25 deadline by the Committee of the Whole.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, had said that in his community, there are three electronic media outlets that share booking photos first thing in the morning, and it is “arguably the biggest source of traffic for the websites.” The photos are often shared over and over, he said, for “no newsworthy reason.”
The legislation would have made it possible for law enforcement to share photos only for public safety reasons.