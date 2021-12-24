SALT LAKE CITY – The Mule Deer Foundation and Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently completed projects to improve mule deer conservation in priority areas identified in the Wyoming State Action Plan associated with DOI Secretarial Order 3362.
The projects were implemented using more than $900,000 in funding provided by the Bureau of Land Management in a grant administered through National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s “Improving Habitat Quality in Western Big Game Winter Range and Migration Corridor Program.” The grant focused on the Sublette and Platte Valley mule deer herds, and included 56.5 miles of fencing modifications, 20,573 acres treated for invasive plants and removing encroaching junipers on 1,285 acres, according to a news release.
The majority of funding was prioritized for the Sublette mule deer herd. The WGFD treated 10,000 acres of cheatgrass through aerial application, and 280 acres in the Horse Creek wildfire and Soapholes project were treated manually with backpack sprayers targeting pepperweed and a variety of noxious thistles. In addition, 45 miles of fence improvements were made in the Half Moon and Black Butte Wildlife Habitat Management Areas, the Daniel Public Access Area (managed by WGFD) and with partners on private lands.
For the Platte Valley mule deer herd, four fencing projects converted 11.5 miles of fence to wildlife friendly designs. In addition, invasive plant treatments focused on leafy spurge management (9,173 acres) in three separate areas, and cheatgrass treatments (1,120 acres) on the Pennock Wildlife Habitat Management Area. Junipers encroaching into sagebrush rangelands were thinned on 1,285 acres using lop and scatter and mastication techniques.