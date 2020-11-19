LARAMIE – The onset of consistent winter conditions and the lack of fire activity in the Mullen Fire burn area has enabled the Medicine Bow National Forest to lift the area closure that has been in effect since mid-September.
The public may access and use the burn area in the southern Snowy Range, Albany and Carbon counties in Wyoming, and Jackson County, Colorado. However, the Mullen Fire may still be smoldering. Most of the burn area has cooled, but heat may still exist in thick timber stands and deadfall. Smoke has not been visible for several weeks.
There is one exception: Due to fire damage and hazards in the vicinity of the Rail Trail, approximately seven miles of the non-motorized trail, from Fox Park to Lake Owen, will remain closed to public use until mitigation work can be completed. The parking area and toilet on the northwest corner of Lake Owen, near the fishing pier, will also be closed.
Caution is urged in burned areas, as trees may have been weakened by the fire and could easily fall. The burn area will have many ‘snags,’ or standing dead trees that are fire weakened and highly unstable, especially in high winds.
The Mullen Fire was reported on Sept. 17 and burned 176,878 acres.
U.S. Forest Service offices are serving the public remotely and are available by phone. Call the local offices below for site-specific information on areas impacted by the Mullen Fire.
Brush Creek-Hayden Ranger District, Saratoga, 307-326-5258
Forest Supervisor’s Office and Laramie Ranger District, Laramie, 307-745-2300
Parks Ranger District, Walden, Colorado, 970-723-2700