LARAMIE – The Mullen Fire remained quiet Wednesday, although private landowners may see residual smoke and flames inside the fire as isolated heavy fuels smolder.
Fire personnel are monitoring the fire, mopping-up, removing equipment and repairing damage. Chipping and brushing operations continue in multiple areas of the fire.
Residents are asked to be alert for hazards near burned areas, including fire-weakened trees, smoldering or burning fuels, firefighting trucks and heavy equipment.
A National Forest area closure remains in place for much of the southern Snowy Range. The closure is being evaluated daily.
For evacuation and closure area information, refer to the Albany County Sheriff Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Albany-County-Sheriffs-Office-618424944997540.
The fire is believed to be human caused, but that is still under investigation. If you have information, call the Laramie Ranger District's anonymous tip line, 307-745-2392.
– Laramie Boomerang