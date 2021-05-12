LARAMIE – Post-wildfire hazards along the North Platte River on the west side of the Snowy Range, Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests, have prompted a temporary camping prohibition for public safety during spring run-off and until hazardous conditions subside.
Effective immediately, overnight camping is prohibited on National Forest System lands within 1,000 feet of the centerline of the North Platte River, from the point the North Platte River flows across the Routt National Forest boundary immediately south of the Routt Access trailhead/recreation site to the point the North Platte River flows north across the Medicine Bow National Forest boundary near the confluence with Savage Run Creek.
The affected National Forest area is in southeast Wyoming and north-central Colorado, on lands managed by the Parks, Laramie and Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger Districts in Albany and Carbon counties in Wyoming and Jackson County in Colorado.
The closure is necessary to minimize the threat to human life and safety. Due to the 2020 Mullen Fire, there is increased potential for hazards along the river, including debris flows, flash floods and hazard trees.
Day use of the river and other associated activities, such as fishing and rafting, may still take place.
Forest visitors should expect to find a changed landscape when they enter the burned area, with multiple new hazards. Specific to the North Platte River and its tributaries, water flows have potential to increase quickly, carrying burned debris, ash and soil along with it. Debris, log jams, trees and strainers may create new obstacles and/or rapids in the river.
Everyone near and downstream from the burned areas should remain alert and stay updated on weather conditions that may result in heavy precipitation over the burn scars. Flash flooding may occur quickly during heavy rain or rain-on-snow events. Current weather and emergency notifications can be found at the National Weather Service website, weather.gov/cys/.
Information about recreation site status, maps, Burned Area Emergency Response and post-wildfire management, as well as potential hazards and emergency contacts can be found by visiting https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/mbr/home.