...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Goshen County, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, speaks during the morning session on Jan. 18 in the House chamber.
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon will have a chance to sign into law a bill that would enter Wyoming into a multi-state psychology licensing compact.
Psychologists from states entered into the agreement would be authorized to provide temporary and telemedicine services for residents in Wyoming, and local psychologists could practice in other states they are not licensed in under Senate File 26. This could be an opportunity to have mental health care support from nearly 40 states by the end of the year.
The legislation passed the House of Representatives on Monday on third reading 36-26, after it crossed over from the Senate. State senators approved the legislation nearly a month ago in a 23-7-1 vote.
“I heard a lot from folks back at home that don’t have access to care. I heard from providers that asked for help in making sure that people had access to care,” said Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, in debate on the House floor. “We have folks around the state who are struggling to find help. I think that’s clear and apparent in our suicide rate.”
She was among the lawmakers pushing for the legislation on third reading in the House, in the wake of an amendment to kill the bill brought forward by Rep. Tony Locke, R-Casper.
He withdrew the amendment before the final vote on SF 26, but not without opposition to the bill, making a case that it would be too big an obligation or should be an interim topic.
Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, said he wanted to remind the chamber the state is a part of 34 compacts currently, and the provisions of each can’t be changed without agreement from other states.
A lack of control over the compact and state sovereignty were largest points of contention for legislators who planned to vote no, as well as protecting the Wyoming way of life.
“The states that are in the pact already are much more aligned with what the experts would like the people of Wyoming (to be),” said Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, who leads the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, as group of far-right lawmakers. “I believe wholeheartedly your constituents are speaking out that we need to push back on this way of thinking, and this pact makes it even more difficult to do so.”
But supporters said Wyoming would have the power to change the structure of the compact by being a part of the multi-state commission. Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, said every state would have representation on the commission, and psychologists would have to adhere to practicing psychology standards in Wyoming.
He said the bill was an important step to draw on resources from other states, and help others to address mental health challenges, too.
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, was another advocate who stepped to the podium, and said he had been privileged to cast his vote for eight out of 10 compacts the state is now a part of. He said he recognized the benefit of what it brings to Wyoming, especially with Wyoming having fewer than 600,000 residents.
"We can't get those people here to practice the way that we need to," he said. "So, this is an opportunity for us to take care of our citizens the way that we should."
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.