CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue, along with Laramie County Fire Districts 1 and 2, responded to a grass fire in the 8900 block of Campstool Road Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were called out at 3:27 p.m. and arrived on scene at 3:32 p.m. Laramie County Fire Districts 1 and 2 provided two brush trucks and a water tender.
The fire burned approximately 5 acres of grass. No structures were damaged; no animals were injured. Cheyenne Fire Rescue did provide structure protection. The fire was under control at 4:10 p.m. Cheyenne Fire Rescue cleared the scene at 4:37 p.m., while fire districts remained on scene putting out any hot spots.
Cause of the fire was outside burning that got out of control. All of the responding agencies want to remind all residents that during this current pandemic that burning, no matter how controlled, should be avoided at this time.