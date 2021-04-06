LARAMIE – During the coming weeks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service fire staff will look for windows of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Daily decisions to burn will be dependent on fuel and weather conditions: If favorable, burning could take place at multiple locations this spring. Also, smoke from the burns will likely be visible to the public from Interstate 80, Happy Jack Road (Wyoming Highway 210) and nearby forest roads.
Firefighters are primarily targeting the understory in stands of large ponderosa pine, as well as juniper patches and deteriorating aspen stands. The targeted areas are currently surrounded by snow, black line from previous burns, or green, moist vegetation, which acts as a fire break and is necessary to conduct these types of prescribed burns.
In general, burn areas will vary in size from a couple acres to 300 acres. Altogether, about 1,300 acres are scheduled to be burned as part of the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project in eastern Albany County.
Area roads are seasonally closed for motorized travel; however, dispersed recreation in the burn areas may be impacted. Staff will be making personal contact with recreationists regarding any temporary closures. Signs will be placed on adjacent roads notifying the public of the burns, as necessary. Fire staff from the Forest Service will continue to monitor the burned areas following the operations.
For the most up-to-date information pertaining to exact dates, times and locations, follow the Medicine Bow National Forest official social media pages: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook. For more information about this project, contact Central Zone Fire Management Officer Flavio Gallegos at 307-745-2373 or Jerod DeLay, Fuels Assistant Zone Management Officer, at 307-745-2497.