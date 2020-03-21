LARAMIE – A crash involving more than 27 vehicles between Laramie and Cheyenne closed Interstate 80 in both directions throughout most of Friday.
At around 10:18 a.m., a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped to check on a commercial truck that was stopped in the roadway amid dense fogs and slick roads.
As the trooper was speaking to the driver, another vehicle ran into the back of the stopped commercial truck, leading several other drivers to lose control of their vehicles, according to WHP.
The crash involved 23 commercial trucks, and all injured parties were taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
As of 5 p.m., I-80 remained closed as the crash continued to be investigated.
The wreck occurred on eastbound lanes near mile marker 331, but westbound lanes were also closed for response crews to use when responding to the crash.
During the closure, local traffic has been able to use Happy Jack Road to travel between Laramie and Cheyenne.
To ensure that “essential COVID-19” supplies can continue to be transported, WHP used a snowplow escort to lead commercial trucks via Happy Jack Road that are carrying water, food, heating oil, motor fuels, propane, agricultural products, livestock and poultry, forest products and waste removal.
The westbound escort was scheduled to lead trucks from Cheyenne around 4 p.m. with a eastbound escort meeting east of Laramie around 4:30 p.m.