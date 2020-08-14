CHEYENNE – The recently completed Judge Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center downtown will host all Municipal Court proceedings beginning Monday, Aug. 31.
Business hours at the new facility at 300 W. 17th St. will remain the same: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Court services at the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., will end Monday, Aug. 24, as city staff finalize relocation efforts.
If a defendant has already appeared in court and has a fine due between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31, the court has extended the due date to Sept. 9. All bonds that don’t require a defendant to appear before the court can be paid online at a 15% discount at www.citepayusa.com during this time frame. Individuals may also mail a cashier’s check or money order to: 300 W. 17th St., Cheyenne, WY 82001.
The Municipal Court will also be accepting jail bonds, by appointment only, from Aug. 24-31. To schedule an appointment, or for any questions regarding the relocation, call 307-773-1003.
Municipal Court administers the operation of the judicial branch of the city government according to the ordinances adopted by the City Council. Cases adjudicated in Municipal Court include misdemeanor complaints covered under city code and those state statutes that are incorporated into the city code, occurring within the jurisdictional limits of the city of Cheyenne. These cases originate from the Cheyenne Police Department, Parking Control, Animal Control and the City Attorney’s Office.