CHEYENNE – Cheyenne's Board of Public Utilities reported it has seen an increase in prohibited and hazardous substances in the locality's water collection and reclamation systems.
According to a news release sent by BOPU on Monday, the "discharge of hazardous substances is prohibited and subject to fines, penalties and/or other liabilities."
The news release said those with questions or concerns regarding the discharge of hazardous substances should contact the BOPU Industrial Pretreatment Program specialist at IPP@cheyennebopu.org or 307-635-3163.
BOPU says prohibited solutions and pollutants in the Cheyenne City Code include, but are not limited to:
Any substances that may create a fire or explosion hazard.
Any solid or viscous substances which may cause obstruction to sewer flow or other interference.
Any biological, chemical or enzyme product that causes the liquefaction or emulsification or the act of liquifying or emulsifying fats, oil or grease.
Petroleum oil, non-biodegradable cutting oil or products of mineral oil origin.
Any substance that may cause a public nuisance, cause hazard to life or prevent entry into the sewers for maintenance and repair.
Any pollutant that results in the presence of toxic gases, vapors or fumes.
Wastewater which imparts color such as dye wastes and vegetable tanning solutions
Detergents, surface-active agents or other substances that might cause excessive foaming.
Bulk, expired, outdated or concentrated prescription and non-prescription drugs
Chemicals or substances including, but not limited to, paints, solvents, and boiler or water treatment chemicals.