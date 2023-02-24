Rocsand Bocanegra

Rocsand Bocanegra’s jail mugshot, provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.

CHEYENNE — The case of a Cheyenne woman charged with committing first-degree murder in August 2022 has been bound over to Laramie County District Court.

In a preliminary hearing in Laramie County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon, Circuit Judge Antoinette Williams determined there was sufficient evidence to try Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, for planning to stab Jess Smith, 58, on Aug. 8, 2022.

