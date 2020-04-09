CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum has made the decision to postpone the awards reception for the Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition that was scheduled to be held on the evening of April 24.
Given the growing concerns regarding COVID-19, the Museum, in following with the recommendations put forth by the Governor’s Office, believes it is best that this event is held at a later date.
In place of this in-person event, and acknowledging that preventative measures for COVID-19 will inevitably impact foot-traffic through the Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition, the Museum will be utilizing online media to promote participating artists.
Artists and their works will be featured on the museum’s social media platforms. Additionally, the museum’s website will host a page from which visitors will be able to directly purchase works of art from the exhibition.